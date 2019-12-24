Seahawks News: Seattle Signs Running Back, Prepares Spot For Marshawn Lynch

On Monday, reports broke that the Seattle Seahawks and Marshawn Lynch were open to reuniting with one another. Then, Lynch went to Seattle to take a physical. Adam Schefter reported during Monday Night Football that Lynch was awaiting the results of the physical.

However, the big news here is that Lynch is ‘expected’ to return and play football for the Seahawks. In addition, the Seahawks signed former 2012 draft pick Robert Turbin to a contract; so they obviously felt comfortable going back to one old stablemate.

Marshawn Lynch just left his physical with the Seahawks and is now awaiting results. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

From ESPN’s report on the subject:

Meanwhile, according to Schefter, Lynch was taking his physical with the Seahawks around the same time. Earlier Monday, coach Pete Carroll confirmed on 710 ESPN Seattle that Lynch was en route to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks. He said the team was going to give Lynch “a really good chance to come back and play for us.”

Of course, all of this was made possible by major injuries to Chris Carson and Rashad Penny among others on the current Seattle roster.

This is one of the most scrappy and dynamic Seahawks teams in a number of years, mostly due to the MVP caliber play of their quarterback Russell Wilson.

Lynch had at least 1,200 yards rushing in four consecutive seasons with Seattle from 2011 to 2014. This includes two seasons that he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014.