Esteury Ruiz is called to make his MLB debut

The Padres have been searching the trade market for outfield possibilities for weeks (in fact, for months) now. However, they’re going to take a close look at an interesting internal possibility before they make a move ahead of the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.

Outfielder Esteury Ruiz’s contract was chosen by San Diego on Tuesday from Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the roster for Ruiz, right-hander Robert Suarez was moved to the 60-day disabled list and fellow outfielder Brent Rooker was optioned to El Paso.

Before making his MLB debut on Tuesday, Ruiz stated, “It’s a dream come true. Naturally, I’ve been anticipating it ever since I was a small child. Receiving this chance as my first callup is a really thrilling experience.” Ruiz led the Minor Leagues with 60 stolen bases in 77 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, with a slash line of.333/.467/.560. Ruiz is renowned for his exceptional speed and propensity for base stealing.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

