Outfielder Esteury Ruiz’s contract was chosen by San Diego on Tuesday from Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the roster for Ruiz, right-hander Robert Suarez was moved to the 60-day disabled list and fellow outfielder Brent Rooker was optioned to El Paso.

Before making his MLB debut on Tuesday, Ruiz stated, “It’s a dream come true. Naturally, I’ve been anticipating it ever since I was a small child. Receiving this chance as my first callup is a really thrilling experience.” Ruiz led the Minor Leagues with 60 stolen bases in 77 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, with a slash line of.333/.467/.560. Ruiz is renowned for his exceptional speed and propensity for base stealing.