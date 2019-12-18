Gerrit Cole in Pinstripes, Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Lebron Vs. Doc Rivers | GMS Podcast Episode 82

Gerrit Cole put on the Yankees pinstripes for the first time on Wednesday. We break down Gerrit Cole’s monster $324 million deal and give you our takeaways from his introductory press conference. Plus, we tell you why Gerrit Cole makes the Yankees the prohibitive favorites to win the 2020 World Series.

With the biggest MLB free agents off the table, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly exploring trades for elite talents like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts. We give you the latest on a potential blockbuster deal involving the Dodgers and the Red Sox and tell you which move we think the Andrew Friedman should make. Plus, will the Dodgers part ways with star prospect Gavin Lux?

The Lakers 14-game road winning streak ended after a 105-102 loss to the Pacers. We discuss LeBron James’ struggles at the charity stripe and offer our solution. Plus, Doc Rivers fires back at LeBron’s comments on load management.

