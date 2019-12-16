Giants News: Eli Manning Leaves New York Crowd To Standing Ovation

Obviously for what was probably the final time, Eli Manning played in front of a New York crowd at Met Life Stadium. While Manning completed 20 of 28 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, he got the victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Without question, a lucky turn of events took place for Manning to get this Derek Jeter type send-off from the home crowd.

First, Daniel Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in a game three weeks ago. Following that game, head coach Pat Shurmur named Manning the starter against the Eagles in last week’s Monday Night Football game. Then the Giants lost the game, but Manning made a few big throws that had Giants fans waxing nostalgia.

Furthermore, in the final moments of week 15; Manning was given a special goodbye.

Eli Manning received a well-deserved ovation after stepping off the MetLife Stadium field as a starter for the likely final time. pic.twitter.com/Mq4bY0CMHr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019

Equally important, Manning seemed to realize what was happening before the game; and said something special to his teammates to provide an edge. Here’s what Manning’s center – Jon Halapio – had to say about Manning’s pregame speech.

“He was just fired up, man. Just knowing this might be his last home game starting, collectively we wanted to send him out right. It was easier to do it after he gave us that pregame speech. Last thing he said was, ‘F–k it!’”

Moreover – after the game – Manning was his usual self in addressing the future. Still, reading between the lines; it sounds like he knows that was a real goodbye from the crowd who he gave two Super Bowl wins to.

“I don’t know what the future is, I don’t know what lies next week let alone down the road,’’ Manning said. “The support and the fans and their ovation, chanting my name, from the first snap to the end I appreciate that. I appreciate them always. Special day, special win and one I’ll remember.’’

Finally, I have been married to a Giants fan for eight years. The year that we met was Manning’s rookie year (2004). In fact, we saw Eli’s first career win on one of our first dates at the Meadowlands in the final game of the 2004 season. Coincidentally, it was Bill Parcells’ final game as a head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

So Eli has been a distinguished member of our family for a long time, and I understand why my wife loves him. He’s been a tough professional and always handled every situation with class in New York. Truly, he is the Giants’ version of Jeter; and I have seen first-hand the adoration the fan base has for him.

Sometimes in sports, things get to finish just as they should.