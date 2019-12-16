Texans News: Organization Won’t Rule Out J.J. Watt Returning This Season

Remember at the end of October when J.J. Watt looked like his season ended due to injury? Now, enter the Lee Corso voice in saying ‘not so fast my friend’.

Indeed, the Texans are talking quietly about Watt working hard to get back into game action. After defeating the Tennessee Titans on the road in week 15, the Texans hold a 9-5 record and the keys to the division crown.

This would mean a playoff home game once again, and a chance to finally make a dark-horse run in the AFC playoff picture. Therefore, getting back one of their face of the franchise guys would likely be a shot in the arm for the Texans.

Texans' J.J. Watt Could Return From IR https://t.co/VvDwJ0fn0e pic.twitter.com/pR0kwnEV0L — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 16, 2019

Furthermore, head coach Bill O’ Brien says Watt is working hard towards a possible return to action.

“I’m going to tell you that J.J. is working very very hard. And he’s certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he’s working with in the training room. And we’ll see how it goes.”

While everyone knows that Houston can score some points with star quarterback Deshaun Watson, Watt would aid a unit that needs some help. For instance, the Texans currently rank 26th in the NFL with 28 sacks this season.

Finally, the Texans are a fun team to watch; but not one that a lot of people take seriously. It feels like their reputation is a solid team that will win a few regular season games, but at best be ‘one and done’ in the playoffs.

With Deshaun Watson and a healthy Watt, anything is possible. This would be a miraculous return, and obviously Watt is feeling the urgency as the years roll by to play in some big games before it’s all said and done.