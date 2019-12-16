Seahawks News: Josh Gordon Fails PED Test Again, Suspended

Undeniably, Monday is a sad day for wide receiver Josh Gordon and people rooting for him. Now, he is accused of his sixth suspension since the 2013 season and the fifth for some form of substance abuse.

The news pertaining to Gordon was announced via several outlets on twitter.

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/97GfKu966r — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

Here’s what Pete Carroll had to say regarding the situation.

“My heart goes out to Josh to have to face this again. The fact that he’s up against it and all, it poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately, he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him and we’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It was very unfortunate.”

Currently, Gordon has seven catches for 139 yards with Seattle, including a 58-yard catch on Sunday against the Panthers that could go down as the final of his career. Furthermore, according to a source close to the situation; Gordon knew a suspension could be coming.

Still, his head coach said he’s been an upstanding member of the Seahawks since joining the team earlier in the year.

“He was great. We were not aware that there was anything to be concerned about, other than the history, which we knew about.”

Finally, this is a sad story. For instance, I think back to this 2017 story I read about Gordon’s struggle with addiction and my heart goes out to him. While a lot of people will say Gordon is ignorant or any other adjective they use in this situation, I will say that I feel sorry for the person who is the addict. Obviously, it has been a hard thing for him to tackle. I hope that he eventually finds his way by whatever means gives him peace.