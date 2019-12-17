Saints News: Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning Record

On Monday night football, Drew Brees threw his 540th career touchdown pass which breaks Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record. Also, Brees made NFL history with another mark by registering a 96.7 completion percentage on the night in going 29 of 30 passing.

Now who remembers back in October of 2018 when Brees was given this piece of paper certificate from the NFL for most passing yards?

Hoping there’s no Microsoft Word certificate tonight from the NFL… pic.twitter.com/jWtc99awR7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 17, 2019

Therefore, Brees said the night was special because the 10th anniversary Super Bowl XLIV team was back in town to enjoy the record:

“Listen, it was special, everything about the night,” Brees said. “I don’t know how they pick ’em. Monday Night Football, playing the Colts, the team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago. So the whole Super Bowl XLIV team is back for the 10th anniversary. And, obviously, national television, big game, and now that record in the balance, as well. It just kind of makes you shake your head. ‘Are you kidding me?'”

Then he continued.

“I’m not sure how we got here. It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes. Because I never thought I would’ve had a chance to be a part of something like this, and just looking at the entire journey: Nineteen years from five years in San Diego to 14 years here and all the incredible teammates and coaches that I’ve had the chance to play with and for — this team right here, who’s very special. And, of course, our fan base, the Who Dat nation, everyone in the Dome tonight, everybody watching tonight. Loved ones, my family, my kids here. Both my college roommates, two of my best friends in the world, were here with their kids. Just an incredible night, incredible experience, incredible moment — to be able to share that with so many people, because all of them are a big part of this.”

Honestly it seems like just yesterday that I was a kid – working Saturday – watching Drew Brees sling it around at Purdue. Back then I never dreamt he would end up the NFL’s all-time leader in the categories that he is. Of course, he’s going to duke it out with Tom Brady on the Touchdown Passes until retirement, which will make for a cool storyline.