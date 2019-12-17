Mavericks News: Dallas Beats Milwaukee Bucks Without Luka Doncic

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game win streak has ended. Furthermore it comes in a game a whole host of people wouldn’t expect – a 120-116 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Moreover, the Mavericks were without star player Luka Doncic.

Still, Kristaps Porzingis filled the void nicely with 26 points and 12 rebounds of his own. Remember, before Doncic arrived on the scene; Porzingis was once thought to be the ‘unicorn’ of basketball’s future. Here are two three pointers he nailed from long range in the waning moments of the contest.

Kristaps Porzingis with two DEEP 3’s as Dallas is about to snap Milwaukee’s 18-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/c3yalFa3OU — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) December 17, 2019

Dallas improved to 10-2 in road games this season, and Porzingis talked about Dallas wanting to bring the same tempo whether on home court or not.

“We want to come into every game, no matter if it’s on the road or at home, and we want to win. Tonight, we did a lot of good things out there. We still have a lot to work on, we have a lot of room to grow as a team. But today was a step forward for us.”

Milwaukee got 48 points, 14 rebounds and four assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the night, marking another monster performance. However, the Bucks shot just 41.9% as a team from the field.

This was Milwaukee’s first loss since November 8th.