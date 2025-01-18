Hawks vs Celtics NBA Recap: Highlights

The Hawks started strong, with Trae Young orchestrating the offense and hitting two early three-pointers to give Atlanta a 28-25 lead after the first quarter. The Celtics responded in the second quarter with a 15-3 run led by Jaylen Brown, who scored 12 points in the frame, giving Boston a 56-49 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, Boston extended their lead with Tatum taking over, scoring 14 of his game-high 36 points. Atlanta attempted a comeback in the fourth, with De’Andre Hunter hitting key shots to cut the deficit to six points. However, clutch three-pointers from Al Horford and Tatum sealed the game for Boston in the final minutes.
Key Performances
- Boston Celtics:
- Jayson Tatum: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists.
- Jaylen Brown: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
- Al Horford: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 three-pointers.
- Atlanta Hawks:
- Trae Young: 29 points, 10 assists (double-double).
- De’Andre Hunter: 18 points, 5 rebounds.
- Clint Capela: 10 points, 14 rebounds (double-double).
Statistical Highlights
- Field Goal Percentage:
- Celtics: 49.2%
- Hawks: 46.5%
- Three-Point Shooting:
- Celtics: 38.2% (13/34)
- Hawks: 34.8% (8/23)
- Turnovers:
- Celtics: 10
- Hawks: 12
Takeaways
- The Celtics demonstrated why they are Eastern Conference favorites, with Tatum and Brown continuing to shine as one of the league’s best duos.
- The Hawks showed resilience but struggled with consistency, particularly in defending the perimeter during crucial moments.
