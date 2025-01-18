Hawks vs Celtics NBA Recap: Highlights

The Hawks started strong, with Trae Young orchestrating the offense and hitting two early three-pointers to give Atlanta a 28-25 lead after the first quarter. The Celtics responded in the second quarter with a 15-3 run led by Jaylen Brown, who scored 12 points in the frame, giving Boston a 56-49 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter, Boston extended their lead with Tatum taking over, scoring 14 of his game-high 36 points. Atlanta attempted a comeback in the fourth, with De’Andre Hunter hitting key shots to cut the deficit to six points. However, clutch three-pointers from Al Horford and Tatum sealed the game for Boston in the final minutes.

Key Performances

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Jaylen Brown: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Al Horford: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 three-pointers.

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young: 29 points, 10 assists (double-double). De’Andre Hunter: 18 points, 5 rebounds. Clint Capela: 10 points, 14 rebounds (double-double).



Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Celtics: 49.2% Hawks: 46.5%

Three-Point Shooting: Celtics: 38.2% (13/34) Hawks: 34.8% (8/23)

Turnovers: Celtics: 10 Hawks: 12



Takeaways

The Celtics demonstrated why they are Eastern Conference favorites, with Tatum and Brown continuing to shine as one of the league’s best duos.

The Hawks showed resilience but struggled with consistency, particularly in defending the perimeter during crucial moments.

