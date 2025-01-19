Sepp Straka Wins the American Express

Sepp Straka claimed a sensational victory at the American Express on January 19, 2025, in La Quinta, California. Straka’s final round brilliance secured a two-stroke win over a competitive field, marking his first PGA Tour win of the season and a defining moment in his career.

Tournament Recap

The American Express featured a strong field and challenging conditions, with three courses testing the players over four rounds. Straka showcased consistency throughout the tournament, staying in contention with rounds of 66, 68, and 65 leading into the final day.

On Sunday, Straka delivered a flawless 64, highlighted by six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 16th. His precision off the tee and clutch putting helped him fend off a late charge by Patrick Cantlay, who finished second. Straka’s winning total of 25-under-par reflected his ability to adapt to the varying challenges of the event.

Key Performances

Sepp Straka: Final Round: 64 (-8) Total: 25-under-par (263) Highlights: Eagle on 16th, 80% greens in regulation, and a field-best 1.65 putts per GIR.

Patrick Cantlay: Runner-Up: 23-under-par (265) Final Round: 66 (-6) Highlights: Four birdies in his final six holes to close the gap.

Tony Finau: Third Place: 21-under-par (267) Final Round: 67 (-5) Highlights: Consistent play, including birdies on all par-5 holes in the final round.



Statistical Highlights

Driving Accuracy: Straka: 85% Cantlay: 82%

Putting Average: Straka: 1.65 Field Average: 1.78

Birdies/Eagles: Straka: 27 birdies, 1 eagle Cantlay: 26 birdies, 0 eagles



Takeaways

Sepp Straka’s calm under pressure and ability to execute key shots in the final round secured his place among the season’s early contenders.

Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau displayed their consistency, with both players poised for strong showings as the season progresses.

