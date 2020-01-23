Heat News: Dwyane Wade Has Interesting Quote About Jimmy Butler Being In Miami

You know, Jimmy Butler has always been a little crazy. Now, former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade says that Butler’s unpredictable manner is a perfect fit for the Heat.

Remember, these two played together on the Chicago Bulls in 2016-2017; so Wade knows that he’s not only talking about a star but he knows Butler’s personality.

Dwyane Wade says Jimmy Butler’s ‘crazy’ fits with the ‘crazy’ of Heat’s Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra. https://t.co/q61dsahHGJ — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 22, 2020

Here is what Wade thinks of the fit with Butler in Miami.

“I think Jimmy’s been very clear and I think I’ve spoken a few times, it’s conversations that we had about Miami early on and it’s certain people that you just know are Miami Heat guys when you know the culture. And for me I always thought that Jimmy was that, not knowing that this would actually happen, but I always thought that Jimmy’s personality and his crazy is perfect for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra’s crazy.”

Equally important, Butler is fine with it. When asked about what Wade said, here is how Butler responded:

“I think it’s all based off of honesty, truthfulness, hard work and intention.”

The Heat probably don’t get enough run time in these parts or NBA circles in general. Look, they’re a 31-13 team quietly going about their business and beating teams on a nightly basis. In the East, they could be a darkhorse threat to a team like Milwaukee deep in the playoffs. If it happens, it might because Jimmy Butler goes a few different kinds of crazy.