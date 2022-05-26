Kyrie Irving was selected to the third team of NBA All-Stars by only one person, according to Rose. “His skill captivated me, but it was a mistake to place him on the third team. “I’m relieved that this decision did not cost Trae Young his starting position, as he earned it more.” Voting in the NBA affects player wages; players can earn more if they are picked to an All-NBA squad.

The social media realm was not the only source of tension for Rose. Stephen A. Smith, his co-host, discovered Rose’s selection of Kyrie on-air and, as predicted, he was astonished, pointing out that Irving was a part-time player this season. “How in the name of God is he a third-team NBA All-Star? On any given day, hour, or minute of this season! How?” Smith inquired.