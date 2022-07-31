The No. 1 pick would be the latest NBA player to sign with Jordan Brand, joining a distinguished group that already includes Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony. This summer, Banchero has been working on the Air Jordan 36 and Zion 2.

In his lone season at Duke, the 19-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. He was voted the ACC Rookie of the Year. At the Las Vegas Summer League, Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds across two games. This endorsement agreement will play a significant role in the young basketball player’s career and practically ensure that he will be one of the game’s future stars.