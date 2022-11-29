Towns left the game against the Wizards in the third quarter after suffering what the Timberwolves described as a right calf injury. Towns, who has started each of Minnesota’s 21 games this season, was averaging 21.4 points as of Monday. The Timberwolves’ record now stands at 10-11. During a Washington break, Towns gripped his right leg while far behind the play. Play halted with Towns down on the ground close to midcourt following a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma. He received urgent assistance getting to the changing room.

Late in the first half, Minnesota was behind by 27 points, and it was down by 19 at the break. Although they did score the opening 10 points of the third quarter, the Timberwolves were behind 93-76 when Towns exited. Towns scored eight points in the final 22 minutes of the contest.