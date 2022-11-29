in NBA, NBA Player

Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court with right calf strain

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ shaky start to the season took a turn for the worst when Karl-Anthony Towns needed assistance leaving the court against Washington in the third quarter. He wasn’t using his right leg at all. The crew is now hoping that the damage is not too severe.

 

Towns left the game against the Wizards in the third quarter after suffering what the Timberwolves described as a right calf injury. Towns, who has started each of Minnesota’s 21 games this season, was averaging 21.4 points as of Monday. The Timberwolves’ record now stands at 10-11. During a Washington break, Towns gripped his right leg while far behind the play. Play halted with Towns down on the ground close to midcourt following a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma. He received urgent assistance getting to the changing room.

Late in the first half, Minnesota was behind by 27 points, and it was down by 19 at the break. Although they did score the opening 10 points of the third quarter, the Timberwolves were behind 93-76 when Towns exited. Towns scored eight points in the final 22 minutes of the contest.

 

