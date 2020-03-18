KD Has COVID, Tom Brady Is a Buccaneer, NBA Hoping To Return To Action In June | GMS Podcast

Kevin Durant was among four members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for coronavirus. We discuss what this means for the NBA and if we could be facing a complete cancelation of the season. Plus, we break down what a potential NBA playoff would look like.

Former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy spoke to the NBA’s Board of Governors during a conference call on Tuesday. The call left owners with hope of resuming the 19-20 season in late June. We discuss the logistics that the NBA faces with an abbreviated season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to land Tom Brady, “barring any unforeseen circumstances,” sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. We discuss Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay and tell you the real reason why he wanted to leave the Patriots. Plus, will Antonio Brown join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and other NFL Free Agency Rumors!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective.

