Because the contract hasn’t been signed and a medical is still pending, the source talked to the AP under the condition of anonymity. On Monday afternoon, the Mavs discarded guard Facundo Campazzo in anticipation of the upcoming change. The guard, a former Nugget, appeared in just eight of the Mavs’ games. Dallas, which advanced to the Western Conference finals last year, is now on a season-worst four-game losing skid and has fallen below .500.

Jalen Brunson, who the Mavericks lost to the New York Knicks in free agency after he thrived playing with Doncic, significantly contributed to Dallas’ success in the postseason without its three-time All-Star.