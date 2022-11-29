in NBA, NBA Player

Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star, and the Mavs are close to a deal

Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star guard, and the Dallas Mavericks are nearing a contract, a source familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Monday. Walker’s career has been put on pause due to knee problems, but the 32-year-old may provide the floundering Mavericks with some much-needed backcourt support for superstar Luka Doncic.

 

Because the contract hasn’t been signed and a medical is still pending, the source talked to the AP under the condition of anonymity. On Monday afternoon, the Mavs discarded guard Facundo Campazzo in anticipation of the upcoming change. The guard, a former Nugget, appeared in just eight of the Mavs’ games. Dallas, which advanced to the Western Conference finals last year, is now on a season-worst four-game losing skid and has fallen below .500.

Jalen Brunson, who the Mavericks lost to the New York Knicks in free agency after he thrived playing with Doncic, significantly contributed to Dallas’ success in the postseason without its three-time All-Star.

 

Written by ministrator

