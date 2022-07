Keegan Murray, a lottery selection of the Kings, was crucial for his team, scoring 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting and making most of the crucial plays late. L.A. wasn’t as strong defensively as they had been in routes of Miami and Golden State over the weekend because they were without their starting center Jay Huff due to health and safety procedures. The major issue was Sacramento’s offensive rebounds, and the Lakers also struggled with their shooting.