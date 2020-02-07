Lakers News: Free Agent Darren Collison Sat Courtside With Jeanie Buss

Sometimes – and we have said this time and again – the most important things in sports are aside from the result of the game.

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers lost at home to the Houston Rockets 121-111 on Thursday night. However the bigger story today will be the fact that the team that went without a trade deadline move had an interesting guest at Staples Center with owner Jeanie Buss.

Check out the tweet below, and remember once again the eyes of the internet find and see all in 2020.

Darren Collison is sitting with Jeanie Buss at the Lakers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/DqUibRc44u — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2020

Indeed, that’s free agent point guard Darren Collison wearing a hood, sitting courtside. Surely, it would be no big deal to see a local resident like Collison who played collegiate ball at UCLA at a Lakers game. However, the Lakers could use a point guard.

Still when asked, Collison downplayed the appearance to ESPN.

“Just watching the game, ain’t nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne says that the Lakers are recruiting Collison, and seeing if he would like to return to the league.

Collison played a decade in the NBA, averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 39.4 percent from long range in his career. The Lakers recently checked into a number of active point guards around the league to see if they were available, but came up empty handed.

Right now, the Lakers have a full roster of 15; so someone would need to get waived if this move was to go down.