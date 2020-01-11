Lakers News: Lebron James Reminds Luka Doncic Who Is NBA King With Win

While Luka Doncic still had 25-10-7 on the night, the Dallas Mavericks fell in defeat on their home court to the Los Angeles Lakers 129-114 on Friday night. The game was televised on ESPN, and this was one I waited all day to watch. Therefore, it was never really close.

It wasn’t a great showcase of the NBA’s past and possible future king, but there were some theatrics. For instance, Doncic gave himself a V-neck in frustration. Check out the gif below where Doncic decides to rip his own jersey in frustration.

Luka Doncic rips his jersey tonight after missing consecutive free throws against Lebron and the Lakers #NBA pic.twitter.com/tx3kzuS2d4 — Peach Basket Podcast (@peachbasketpod) January 11, 2020

Following the game, Dwight Howard poked a little fun and threw shade like only Dwight can.

“Just Hulk Hogan,” Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said. “He’s a little upset; it’s understandable. Sometimes all of us want to rip our jerseys, you know, go crazy, but we gotta keep our heads. But he’s an unbelievable young player.”

The Mavericks entered this game as two point favorites with Anthony Davis on the shelf. However James played with flu-like symptoms and poured in 35 points. In addition, Kyle Kuzma had 26 in playing Batman’s version of Robin during the game.

Right now the Mavericks are suddenly 23-15, showing signs of a team that is fading a little bit from their hot start and feeling the effects of no Kristaps Porzingis. By comparison the Los Angeles are 31-7 overall on the year.

On this night – a Friday night in January in Doncic’s second season – the Lakers showed little concern for the 20-year old star of the Mavericks and his teammates.