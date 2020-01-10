Cowboys News: Dallas Sounds Ready To Finish Dak Prescott Extension

It’s always interesting when you think about it – to say ‘Dallas’ is interested in giving quarterback Dak Prescott a contract extension. Truly, what this means is the Jones family is ready to offer Prescott the extension.

On Friday, word breaks that Jerry Jones’ son Stephen was speaking about the subject matter. Pro Football Talk was the first to report it.

Stephen Jones: We've got to land the plane with Dak Prescott deal https://t.co/0CyZryKRbl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2020

Here’s what Stephen Jones said about locking up Prescott long-term and avoiding the franchise tag.

“We’ve got to land the plane and get his deal done,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s on Jerry and myself. He’s our future. I think he stepped up and improved in all ways last year.”

Undeniably, this would create less distraction in the organization and make it no longer a story. Still, there was a decent amount of room in between what the Cowboys wanted to give the quarterback and what Prescott wanted. To say they must get the deal done, and to do it is another thing altogether.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @dfwticket said Dallas got “real, real, real close” to getting a contract done with Dak Prescott before the season. “We’ve got to land the plane on his contract and get him signed up sooner than later. … He’s our quarterback of the future.” pic.twitter.com/ENV4ZTOPwm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2020

Finally, the Cowboys opened the season saying the same type of things; and nothing happened. Now we are all the way to the winter months and they’re still talking about needing to get Prescott done. This situation is worth monitoring, and we will.