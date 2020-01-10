Bucks News: Ex-NBA Player Thinks Giannis Should Make Dallas Mavericks Next Super Team

Ex-NBA player Brian Scalabrine joined Sirius XM Radio on Thursday to talk hoops. In his conversation, he says that if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to leave the Milwaukee Bucks; he should head to the Dallas Mavericks.

His reasoning is that the Mavericks have Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and organizational stability. The interview reads in an interesting fashion, and you can read the highlights by clicking the tweet below. However, let’s look at the best bits.

Ex-NBA player says if Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee he should join the Mavs to form a dynasty with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.#MFFL https://t.co/xp6qio7VoJ — SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) January 10, 2020

First off, Scalabrine sings the virtues of Dallas as a city and the Mavericks as an organization.

“I’ve always said this about Dallas, but I have never had a bad experience in that city ever. The people I meet are all so nice. The weather is great. I have no idea how people aren’t clawing to get to Dallas. It’s such an awesome place. Your money goes a long way. Cuban is awesome. The organizational stability. Now they have a young star. I don’t know why Dallas is not huge players in 2021. That’s why I wouldn’t sacrifice anything and try to be big players in 2021.”

Next – and it’s a long answer – Scalabrine talks about the attraction of playing with Doncic.

“The allure of Luka, it’s a great place, and they have stability. I think that stuff matters. You had DeAndre Jordan and you lost him. You didn’t really want Dwight Howard. You’ve just got to find the right guy. Think about Bradley Beal. Brad Beal is a stud. If I’m Brad Beal why am I thinking all day Dallas? What other place can I go where I can play with this dynamic point guard, I’ve got the big man Porzingis who can stretch the floor so I’ll have a ton of room to work. I’d have a great coach in Rick Carlisle. To me that’s a no brainer, but I’m not Brad Beal and I don’t know what he’s thinking. I don’t think Giannis is going to leave Milwaukee but if Giannis did leave Milwaukee I would 100% go to Dallas over going to Miami even though they have Pat Riley and are playing well in the Eastern Conference. Playing in Dallas with Luka if you’re him and you have Giannis, KP, and Luka, you’re not talking about maybe winning a championship, you’re talking about winning not one, not two, not three, not four and that kind of stuff.”

It’s cool to read this type of stuff in general. Also, it’s nice to hear that someone feels that Antetokounmpo may stay put in Milwaukee. Still, imagining him playing alongside Doncic with Mark Cuban as the man painting the canvas behind the scenes sounds like a blast.

Only time will tell.