Rockets News: Russell Westbrook Talks About Return To Oklahoma City

We have talked about it before, when a game result is secondary to the real story. On Thursday night, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets played his former team; the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder won the game 113-92, and Westbrook had 34 points in the loss. He played well in front of his former crowd, who provided him with a welcome that may prove he’s the most beloved player in franchise history. For example, check out the tweet by the Houston Rockets official twitter account below.

Following the game, Westbrook said being in ‘OKC’ just felt like home.

“Man, some things you can’t put into words, just because I’ve been here so long, so many great memories, great people. Obviously, the best fans in the world, because they come with it, and tonight they came with it. The organization, Sam [Presti], Mr. [Clay] Bennett, they do an amazing job of just making you feel home. And I felt like I was home.”

Westbrook exchanged hugs with former teammates, and had this to say after the embraces were done.

“It’s special,” Westbrook said. “It’s a very, very special thing that meant a lot to me, honestly. Coming back here, just making me feel that I was very, very appreciated.”

It’s nice to see that a star player leaving a city doesn’t always need to be such a bitter thing upon return. Back in July, Westbrook was traded to the Rockets for Chris Paul and two first-round picks. His exit from the city that loves him dearly was not his choosing.