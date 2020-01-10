Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Discusses Contract, Baltimore Ravens

Undeniably, Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is as fun to write about as he is to watch. No matter how many times we featured him this season, he’s one of those generational talents that you wish you could find something to write about every day.

Notably, Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated gave us an extensive and interesting read on the Chiefs’ young star quarterback. It takes us through the journey of Mahomes’ up and down but excellent 2019 season. Also, he talks about the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, and his future in Kansas City.

On all things @PatrickMahomes: his offseason focus, his start to this year, his injuries, Lamar, the contract, etc.https://t.co/Hw2OUE6nsZ — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 9, 2020

First, Mahomes talks about his presumptive contract extension that is in the not too distant future. Already, Adam Schefter has reported that it will be a mega-deal.

“I want to be here for a very long time,” he says. “I’m blessed to be here. I got to come in, and I got to be on a winning team, right when I started. No rebuild or anything like that.”

Next, Mahomes talks about the possibility of the Chiefs upsetting the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore to go to the Super Bowl

“It’s early,” Mahomes says, sounding a note of caution. “Until we get to the Super Bowl it really doesn’t mean much.”

If things go according to plan this weekend, we will get the Ravens and Chiefs in about a week for an AFC Title game for the ages. With Jackson and Mahomes under center, it would point towards the future of the league in an absolute clash of the titans.