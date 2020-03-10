Lakers Take Down Bucks and Clippers | Laker Central Podcast

Introducing Alex and the Laker Central Podcast to the Get More Sports family.

Alex and Vinay (@vkillem) give their Instant reaction to the Los Angles Lakers defeating the Clippers 112-103. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers put the NBA on notice after a weekend of big wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

On today’s show:

Avery Bradley steps up

Pat Bev more bark than bite

Anthony Davis at the 5

LeBron’s MVP candidacy

About Laker Central

As a longtime fan of the Lakers, Alex decided to do more than just yell at the TV correcting newscasters and coaching the team. He chose to start the Laker Central Podcast to express his thoughts on the team and information surrounding the team while interviewing bloggers, beat writers, YouTubers, and fellow podcasters.

Alex wanted to move beyond the fan experience and devote time and effort into driving real and informed discussions within the Lakers’ community. One of Alex’s fondest memories of the Lakers took place in 2016 when he and his new wife flew from Jamaica, where they were just married, to LA to attend Kobe Bryant’s final game. “Being at that game with my wife, in that atmosphere, watching Kobe go off for 60 points is something I’ll never forget.”