NFL News: Patriots Awarded League’s Most Compensatory Picks for 2020 Draft

The rich keep getting richer. It was announced that the New England Patriots will receive the highest number of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL draft this year. There were several other teams who received three picks, but the Patriots will get two top-100 picks.

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

So that leads us to the question, what is a compensatory pick? Good question. The number of picks is limited each year to the number of teams in the league, which currently sits at 32. No team can receive more than four compensatory picks per season, and the picks are not divided up equally around the league. Teams have to have more compensatory free agents lost than gained in order to qualify for picks.

NFL teams are then awarded the picks based on a formula used by the league. That formula takes into account player’s salaries, snap counts, and awards garnered. Through this strange process, the league is able to fairly compensate teams and keep the playing field level, so to speak.

If anyone knows how to make good use of draft picks, it’s the New England Patriots. There is a reason that they have won six Superbowl rings since Tom Brady took over at quarterback. Brady is set to hit free agency and has not given any clues to where he plans on playing next season.