Ravens left with questions after late interception sinks comeback bid

Baltimore’s comeback attempt fell short when Lamar Jackson’s deep pass to Rashod Bateman sailed about five yards past the receiver and was intercepted by Saints safety Julian Blackmon with 13 seconds remaining, sealing a 24-17 loss to New Orleans. Bateman reacted by pounding the turf, a visible sign of the Ravens’ frustration.

A week after a near-flawless season opener, Baltimore’s offense struggled Sunday amid what coaches and players described as a disconnect — from a puzzling playcall to a critical turnover and multiple self-inflicted mistakes. Running back Derrick Henry said the team would stick together, add that players would watch the film, correct errors and move on to Dallas while preparing for the game in Rio de Janeiro.

Uncertainty surrounds the Ravens’ available offensive personnel for the trip. Wide receiver Zay Flowers was inactive with a hamstring issue, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley could not finish the game because of a toe injury.

One of the most debated decisions came in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 17. On third-and-1 at the Baltimore 37, first-year playcaller Declan Doyle called for a 50-yard shot to Chris Moore, who had the pass batted away. Moore had been recently elevated from the practice squad. Many observers expected a carry for Henry, who had just three of his 16 rushes go for fewer than 2 yards (one of those was a 1-yard touchdown). Coach Jesse Minter said the play was one “we liked” and that it just did not work out. Since Henry joined Baltimore in 2024, the team entered Sunday with a 75% success rate on third-and-1, third-best in the NFL over that span. Henry said he supported Doyle’s call.

Jackson’s end-of-game interception was only the second time in his nine-year career he was picked off in the final two minutes of regulation. Jackson said he was pressured from the right after guard Olaivavega Ioane missed a block and called the throw a timing issue he wanted back. With Flowers inactive, Bateman led Baltimore with a career-tying seven catches for 88 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown. Bateman said he ran the correct route and that there was no miscommunication, adding that the team has “a lot of cleanup to do.” After Baltimore’s ensuing punt, New Orleans mounted a 16-play, 68-yard drive that produced the go-ahead score.