Donald returns, Garrett on IR: Rams reshuffle defensive front

LOS ANGELES — Aaron Donald will make his first NFL appearance in 981 days when he takes the field Monday night for the Los Angeles Rams, ending a two-season absence that followed the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.

Donald, who came out of retirement Aug. 30, did not play in or travel to the Rams’ season-opening loss in Melbourne, Australia, as he worked to get up to speed. He said being back around the team made it feel like he “was just here last year.”

The decision to rejoin the Rams accelerated after coach Sean McVay told Donald in late May that Los Angeles was considering trading for Myles Garrett; the trade was completed June 1. That plan changed when Garrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last week and was placed on injured reserve, a move expected to keep the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year off the field for at least the next four games.

McVay said Garrett’s absence is unrelated to how the team will handle Donald’s return, and the Rams chose not to rush Donald back. Although he stayed in shape during retirement, Donald did not take part in 11-on-11 drills until Sept. 6 after signing a one-year deal and has said the ramp-up at age 35 required caution: “I’m 35, I didn’t play football in two years, so you have to be smart.”

Even with the layoff, Donald’s past production remains notable. According to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats, he ranks second in pass rush wins since 2017 and leads the league in pass rush wins against double-teams with 276. Opponents have double-teamed him on the fourth-most pass rush plays in that span.

Opponents and teammates expect Donald to resume his disruptive role. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams described facing him as “trying to catch a fish in water with your bare hands,” and said he expects “the same [No.] 99 that the league grew to fear.” Donald has joked about double- and triple-teams — “They ain’t worried about me, man!” — and said after recent practices, “I feel a lot better now that I got more practice under my belt.”