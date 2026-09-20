Colts-Chiefs SNF preview: Matchups, player props and lines to watch

The Indianapolis Colts struggled to stop the run and yielded 506 total yards and 7.9 yards per play in a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, including 202 rushing yards at 5.5 per carry. Kansas City arrives having shown a renewed ground game: Kenneth Walker III rushed for 173 yards in his Chiefs debut as K.C. totaled 220 rushing yards against Denver.

If Indianapolis must allocate extra defenders to limit Walker, that could generate play-action looks for Patrick Mahomes against a Chiefs secondary still incorporating new players. The Colts counter with Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, and must keep the game on schedule; otherwise the offense could rely heavily on Daniel Jones, who managed 166 passing yards in Week 1.

The analysis favors watching the total more than laying points with Kansas City. The Chiefs can lean on the upgraded rushing attack against a Colts front that entered the season with questions, which in turn may create opportunities for Mahomes. Indianapolis can contribute through a more efficient early-down run game and a passing attack targeting Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren, while OC Shane Steichen’s aggressive early-game approach and red-zone efficiency reduce the need for an unusually large passing day from Jones.

Notable props and lines (odds by DraftKings and subject to change): Patrick Mahomes passing yards OVER 220.5 (-113). Eric Moody noted Mahomes finished with 184 passing yards in Week 1 against the Broncos, with just 37 yards to wide receivers, and pointed to prior games — 352 passing yards against the Colts last season and Lamar Jackson’s 324 passing yards versus Indianapolis in Week 1 — as context. The source lists Mahomes’ average at 248.4 passing yards per game since 2024.

Kenneth Walker III rushing yards OVER 80.5 (-111) is highlighted after Week 1 usage that included 23 carries, 14 forced missed tackles and 179 total yards after contact, according to PFF tracking. The Chiefs used a mix of 10 zone carries and 13 gap carries, demonstrating a diversified run scheme. The Colts’ interior run defense also drew poor Week 1 grades for DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Tyler Warren receiving yards UNDER 46.5 (-114) is another noted prop. Ben Solak pointed out Warren has not topped that number since Week 10 of last season, saw five targets in Week 1 versus Baltimore and recorded 4.4 air yards per target in that game compared with a 2025 season average of 5.56. The Chiefs’ defense remains strong overall despite the secondary still being a relative vulnerability.