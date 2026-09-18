Saints’ Tyler Shough says he’ll be steadier against Ravens

METAIRIE, La. — Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said Wednesday he expects to be steadier and cleaner with his mechanics as New Orleans prepares to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Shough acknowledged there was “a lot to clean up” from the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and singled out his footwork as an area for improvement. “My feet were too quick and I was trying to be too perfect,” he said, adding that he tried to take the pressure off himself and “just played football.”

The identities of both teams remain in flux after one week. The Saints and Ravens combined for 71 points and 975 net yards of offense in their respective openers. Baltimore beat Indianapolis 41-23 after jumping to a 31-13 first-half lead, while New Orleans rallied from a 21-0 deficit but fell to Detroit 31-30 in overtime.

Shough faced significant pressure in Week 1, taking five sacks and missing open receivers, and he committed consecutive turnovers in the third quarter that helped create the early hole. He responded by throwing a 47-yard pass to Chris Olave and engineering scoring drives on four of the Saints’ next five possessions as New Orleans finished with 30 points, 410 passing yards and 469 total yards.

Teammates defended Shough’s demeanor. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele said Shough’s body language remained steady and that he kept the offense focused “play by play.” Olave said he repeatedly told Shough he believed in his ability to play at an elite level to help drive the quarterback’s confidence.

The Saints expect more this season after Shough’s rookie year, when he sat behind Spencer Rattler for half the season and did not start until Week 9 in 2025 for a team that finished with one win. Edge rusher Chase Young said, “This year we’re not going to take moral victories,” and New Orleans cannot afford a slow start against Baltimore.