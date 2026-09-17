Week 2 NFL uniforms: Rams unveil ‘Classic Sol’; Ravens go all-white

The Los Angeles Rams will debut their “Classic Sol” alternate at Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, a look rooted in the club’s 1951 championship season and marking the 75th anniversary of that title, according to team releases. The sol-colored jersey features royal blue stitched and colored numbers and a three-stripe royal blue sleeve design that directly nods to the 1951 uniforms. The Giants will counter with an all-white look.

The Baltimore Ravens will wear an all-white combination nicknamed “White Noise” while pairing it with their “Purple Rising” helmet against the New Orleans Saints, according to team releases. The purple helmet was originally revealed in 2024 and was tweaked in April with a logo change while maintaining the metallic purple finish.

The New York Jets will also go all-white from head to toe in Week 2, pairing new white helmets unveiled in July — which differ from the throwback helmets they typically wear — with white jerseys and pants against the Green Bay Packers, who will wear their traditional home green on the road, according to team releases.

Arizona will be the first to wear its Rivalries design this season. The Cardinals, whose alternate was revealed last year, will wear the sand-colored Rivalries look versus the Seattle Seahawks — the same opponent they debuted the uniform against in the previous campaign, according to team releases.

Below are the Week 2 uniform combinations for all 32 NFL teams, as listed by the league and team releases: Arizona Cardinals Helmet: Sand Jersey: Sand Pants: Sand; Atlanta Falcons Helmet: Black Jersey: Red Pants: White; Baltimore Ravens Helmet: Purple Jersey: White Pants: White; Buffalo Bills Helmet: White Jersey: Blue Pants: White; Carolina Panthers Helmet: Silver Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Chicago Bears Helmet: Navy Jersey: Navy Pants: White; Cincinnati Bengals Helmet: Orange Jersey: White Pants: White; Cleveland Browns Helmet: Orange Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Dallas Cowboys Helmet: Arctic white Jersey: White Pants: White; Denver Broncos Helmet: Navy Jersey: Sunset orange Pants: TBA; Detroit Lions Helmet: Silver Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Green Bay Packers Helmet: Gold Jersey: Green Pants: Gold; Houston Texans Helmet: Deep steel blue Jersey: Deep steel blue Pants: TBA; Indianapolis Colts Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: White; Jacksonville Jaguars Helmet: Black Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Kansas City Chiefs Helmet: Red Jersey: Red Pants: White; Las Vegas Raiders Helmet: Silver Jersey: White Pants: Silver; Los Angeles Chargers Helmet: White Jersey: Powder blue Pants: Gold; Los Angeles Rams Helmet: Royal/sol Jersey: Sol Pants: White; Miami Dolphins Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Minnesota Vikings Helmet: Purple Jersey: White Pants: TBA; New England Patriots Helmet: Silver Jersey: Navy blue Pants: TBA; New Orleans Saints Helmet: Gold Jersey: Black Pants: Gold; New York Giants Helmet: Blue Jersey: White Pants: White; New York Jets Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: White; Philadelphia Eagles Helmet: Midnight green Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Pittsburgh Steelers Helmet: Black Jersey: White Pants: Gold; San Francisco 49ers Helmet: Gold Jersey: Red Pants: Gold; Seattle Seahawks Helmet: College navy Jersey: College navy Pants: Wolf grey; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Helmet: Pewter Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Tennessee Titans Helmet: White Jersey: Titans blue Pants: White; Washington Commanders Helmet: Burgundy Jersey: Burgundy Pants: TBA.