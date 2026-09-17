Why Shohei Ohtani remains MLB’s lone two-way star

Shohei Ohtani arrived in the major leagues in 2018 as a two-way player and was widely expected to open a path for others. Instead, he has largely remained an exception; no other two-way players exist in the majors and very few are being developed in the minors, according to the report.

Over the last eight years Ohtani has been one of the game’s best hitters while frequently taking the mound as one of its top pitchers. During that span, however, pitching has become more advanced, a universal designated hitter was adopted and the report says breaking through as a two-way player has grown more difficult.

Countless players who excelled both ways at amateur levels have specialized in the professional ranks. The report cites Michael Harris II, Carson Benge and Jo Adell as examples of prospects scouted as pitchers who migrated to the outfield. Jac Caglianone and Bryce Eldridge were told they might do both but never did. Jake Cronenworth and Nolan McLean pitched and hit in the minors and stopped there, while Michael Lorenzen has not taken a major league at-bat in five years. Atlanta’s Harris said, “I kind of wish I would’ve done both. At the same time, my arm doesn’t hurt right now, so I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Ohtani’s road has also been marred by injuries. The report lists Tommy John surgery in 2018, knee surgery in 2019, a second ulnar collateral ligament repair in 2023, shoulder surgery in 2024 and ongoing knee discomfort when he pitches. He has not thrown in a game since July 3, and there is no timeline for his return to the mound, the report said. His offense declined amid those issues and he spent time on the injured list for pain in his right arm.

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes described the odds of another player following Ohtani as “close to zero,” saying the bar to be an everyday designated hitter is high and that matching that level while shouldering a starting pitcher’s workload is immensely difficult. Gomes added, “You have to be so highly skilled, a freak of nature physically and also mentally confident…”

Former Angels teammate Jo Adell praised Ohtani’s meticulous preparation and ability to manage his body, and the report notes the Dodgers give Ohtani more leeway than other players because of it. The conclusion offered is that any future two-way player would need transcendent talent along with the rare precision and focus Ohtani displays.