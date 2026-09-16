Pham homers after elevator pitch to White Sox GM

The Roman philosopher Seneca is credited with saying that luck is preparation meeting opportunity. On Wednesday in Cleveland, a brief chance encounter in an elevator produced an immediate payoff for the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox inserted veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, who had just been activated from the injured list, into the cleanup spot for the decisive game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Pham said he told general manager Chris Getz during a Tuesday night elevator ride that he was ready to play, and that team trainers had wanted to wait a few more days. Pham said he could not sit out during the middle of the division race when he felt able to contribute.

The 38-year-old’s first hit of the 2026 season came with immediate impact. In the top of the fifth inning he hit a three-run homer to center field that put Chicago ahead 3-2.

Entering Wednesday’s matinee the teams had split the first two games of the series. A Guardians victory would have moved Cleveland into first place in the AL Central, while a White Sox win would strengthen Chicago’s slim lead atop the division. Wednesday marked the final meeting between the two division rivals this season.