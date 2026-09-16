NHL explores second Texas team as Friedkins weigh Austin, Houston

Since June 23 the debate over a potential NHL expansion team in Texas has centered on two cities: Houston and Austin, according to ESPN. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is exploring placing a second team in Texas and that the Friedkin family has an agreement giving it roughly six months to study putting a franchise in either city.

The Friedkin family agreed to an investment estimated at $3.5 billion that would cover an expansion fee and construction costs for an arena, ESPN reported. Adding another Texas club to join the Dallas Stars, who have played in the state since 1993, would mark the third NHL expansion step since 2017: the Vegas Golden Knights joined in 2017 and the Seattle Kraken arrived in 2021, bringing the league to 32 teams. A 33rd franchise could be on the way, per ESPN reporting.

The league’s revenue last season was reported to be between $7.5 billion and $8 billion, an economic backdrop to the expansion discussion. ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski addressed questions about Austin, Houston and the broader implications of a potential new franchise.

ESPN’s coverage noted differences in how past expansion efforts unfolded: Las Vegas was driven by a single billionaire backer, Bill Foley, while Seattle had multiple ownership and arena possibilities before Seattle Hockey Partners secured the Kraken. In Atlanta, the league has seen three ownership groups vying to bring a team. ESPN writers said competition among ownership groups can strengthen negotiations.

Early in the Friedkins’ process Houston was the target, but Austin later became a preferred destination as its demographics, hockey-friendly profile and technology-driven economy drew attention, according to ESPN. The reporting said Austin would represent a market where an NHL team could be among the first of the major men’s professional leagues, likened to how the Golden Knights established a bond with Las Vegas fans, while Houston would enter a more crowded pro sports market.

ESPN also emphasized that any relocation or expansion site requires approval from the NHL and its current 32 member clubs, and that an owner’s financial capacity does not guarantee league approval.