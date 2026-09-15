NHL stars weigh in at player media tour on rule changes, season and summer highlights

HENDERSON, Nev. — With training camps opening this week, more than two dozen NHL players met with reporters during the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas last week to discuss topics ranging from potential rule changes and the move to an 84-game schedule to fan culture and a Texas expansion team.

Players shared personal highlights from the offseason. Florida’s Brady Tkachuk said the moment his father learned he had been elected to the Hall of Fame was especially meaningful. New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer cited attending a Luke Combs concert and meeting the singer, and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson described a family trip to Cabo as a welcome break.

Several veterans recounted family time and milestones. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to Stockholm with his children to show them his hometown, while Vancouver’s Brock Boeser combined a small wedding in Vancouver with a larger celebration in Minnesota. Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin noted a celebratory day with the Stanley Cup that included a backyard barbecue and desserts.

Other offseason notes included Trevor Zegras attending the World Cup final, Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson spending time in Mallorca, Chicago prospect Frank Nazar fishing with family on a Michigan lake, Alex DeBrincat playing golf in Scotland, and Los Angeles center Quinton Byfield purchasing a cottage in Muskoka. Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski and Vegas forward Jack Eichel each welcomed a child during the offseason.

The league is adding a club in Texas, with Houston or Austin under consideration. Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston suggested “Houston Humidity” as a name, and Thompson offered “the Rattlers” as a possibility, according to interviews at the media tour. Players also spoke about broader items such as rule changes, the extended regular season and fan culture, though specific proposals were not detailed in the session reports.

ESPN will carry 100 exclusive games and offer an out-of-market package featuring more than 1,050 games for the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN.