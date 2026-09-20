Drake Maye tasked with patience and aggression against Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye enters New England’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers under a clear narrative: rebound from a rough finish in the season opener and strike the right balance between patience and aggression. Maye said the Sept. 9 loss to Seattle, when he threw three fourth-quarter interceptions, was difficult and described a personal process of moving on that typically lasts about 24 hours. He later told sports radio WEEI, “We’re on to Pittsburgh.”

Teammates and coaches have noticed Maye’s approach. Veteran safety and fellow captain Kevin Byard said he has not seen Maye “walking around with his head down,” and coach Mike Vrabel warned that Maye “can’t get bored doing the right thing.” Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels emphasized that opponents have had a full year to study Maye in the current system and stressed patience and repetition as Maye learns to adjust when defenses change their looks after the snap.

McDaniels said the goal is for Maye to be “aggressive and smart, and always at the same time.” That prescription will be tested against a Steelers defense that played well in its opener, beating the Falcons 20-13, and features established playmakers such as T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Jalen Ramsey.

There are indicators both encouraging and cautionary for New England’s game plan. According to ESPN Research, since the start of the 2025 season opponents have completed 51% of throws 20-plus yards downfield against Pittsburgh, a mark that ranks 31st in the NFL. Meanwhile, Maye has completed 50% of passes 20-plus yards since the start of last season, the third-highest rate among 32 qualified quarterbacks. Maye was 0-for-3 on such throws in the opener vs. Seattle.

Secondary matchups and chemistry will matter. Vrabel noted the importance of a QB/receiver duo “thinking alike,” and Maye often pairs well with veteran receiver Mack Hollins, who sits beside him in meetings. Hollins is expected to start in A.J. Brown’s spot while Brown recovers from a right high-ankle sprain; Vrabel said he “would imagine he’d be a big part of our success going forward.”