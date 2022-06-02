In a 2014 interview with GQ, James discusses how he wants to become a millionaire. “If it occurs. “It’s my most significant achievement,” James stated at the time. “Obviously. I wish to grow my company to its full potential. And if I get it, if I happen to be a billionaire athlete, then hurray! “Oh, my God, I’m going to be ecstatic.”

Despite earning almost $400 million in compensation throughout his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, James’ earnings off the court vastly outnumber his on-court earnings. According to Forbes, James, 37, has made more than $900 million in business ventures and sponsorships. LeBron James also has a 1 percent share in Fenway Sports Group and runs a firm named Springhill. Because this organization owns Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, even a 1% investment is extremely significant.