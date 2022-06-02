in NBA Basketball Player

LeBron James became the first NBA player to reach the billion-dollar mark

LeBron James has added the label of billionaire to his resume. In a study released on Thursday, Forbes assessed the Los Angeles Lakers star’s net worth at $1 billion. He is the first NBA player to achieve this honor. Michael Jordan, whose net worth is estimated to be $1.7 billion, did not become a billionaire until 11 years after his retirement, according to Forbes. According to Forbes, James made $121.2 million last year, second only to Lionel Messi’s $130 million.

In a 2014 interview with GQ, James discusses how he wants to become a millionaire. “If it occurs. “It’s my most significant achievement,” James stated at the time. “Obviously. I wish to grow my company to its full potential. And if I get it, if I happen to be a billionaire athlete, then hurray! “Oh, my God, I’m going to be ecstatic.”

Despite earning almost $400 million in compensation throughout his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, James’ earnings off the court vastly outnumber his on-court earnings. According to Forbes, James, 37, has made more than $900 million in business ventures and sponsorships. LeBron James also has a 1 percent share in Fenway Sports Group and runs a firm named Springhill. Because this organization owns Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, even a 1% investment is extremely significant.

 

Written by Andres Soto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ergin Ataman is a contender for assistant coaching roles in the NBA

Texas State defeats Stanford in the NCAA Regional