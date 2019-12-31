Mavericks News: Kobe Bryant Speaks Slovenian To Luka Doncic Before Embrace

Obviously, it’s a big deal when Luka Doncic visits Staples Center with the Dallas Mavericks to play the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Sunday night, the Lakers ended their losing streak that began before Christmas to improve to 26-7. Moreover, they are now 11-4 on their home court. By comparison the Dallas Mavericks fell to 21-11.

However, the basketball was secondary. Well, somewhat. Luka Doncic shared an embrace with Kobe Bryant during the game that was caught on camera. Obviously Kobe turned out to see the kid who is almost averaging a triple double. Indeed, the same 20-year old Slovenian that has me checking box scores every night since the first time since I was a kid.

Check it out.

Following the game, Doncic had this to say about one of the legends of the sport saying hello during the action.

“He was talking Slovenian, he was talking my language. I was really surprised.”

Doncic didn’t have a great game with just 19 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Still, this is a further sign that he’s one of the league’s main gate attraction with Bryant showing up and speaking Slovenian to attract his attention.

Finally if you’re a non-basketball fan, I would say the guy is worth watching. To put into perspective what we might be seeing here is the next Mike Trout of basketball, or very similar to what Lamar Jackson did in 2019 for the Ravens.

I think Kobe Bryant realizes that.