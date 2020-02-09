Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Injury Update & Return Status

Obviously when Luka Doncic suffered the dreaded right-ankle sprain on Jan. 30, his chances to win Most Valuable Player in his sophomore season decreased.

Equally important, the Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of an unexpected playoff seeding race in the Western Conference. Right now, Dallas is at 32-21, entrenched as the seven seed. However, they could conceivably finish as high as second. Just five wins separate them in the win-column from the no. 2 seed Denver Nuggets.

With that being said, it’s understandable that Mark Cuban’s organization wants their franchise player back on the court. The good news for all of us is it seems like things are going well, and there is a bit of an update on when Doncic will be back on the hardwood.

Mavs think Luka Doncic may return from his ankle injury before the All-Star break https://t.co/IdXgCQrCxP — Damon R. Marx (@DamonMarxDMN) February 8, 2020

First, head coach Rick Carlisle was non-committal about the subject overall.

“A full recovery means that he’s 100%, and so we will go from there. Any time you have any body part that’s been injured a couple times, [the] training staff’s going to watch it very closely. But I’m not in a position to expound medically on his exact situation or the exact nature of it or any of that, although I do know it was slightly different than the first one, which may be good. I don’t know.”

Keep in mind that on Feb. 17, Doncic will start his first All-Star Game.

Currently, Doncic averages 28.8 points per game. In addition, he has 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. I’m excited to get the modern generation’s version of Larry Bird back on the court, and continue to see him push Dallas towards a playoff spot.