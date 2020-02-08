Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Looks The Part of Generational Talent

It’s Saturday, and the New Orleans Pelicans play in Indiana against the Pacers. In what otherwise would seem a non-interesting game, hordes of fans will likely tune into the action somehow on NBA TV or some manner.

Of course, it’s not to see the 31-21 upstart Pacers team. It’s all about the Zion Williamson show right now in the NBA. Thus far, the rookie is averaging 21.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and a couple assists. No matter the competition, Williamson is still getting his numbers.

It’s been a pleasant surprise to me that the Pelicans are playing Williamson at the amount of minutes they are in the rotation. Lately, he’s been getting over 30 minutes.

Now, CBS Sports ranks him atop their rookie rankings. Equally important, they’re calling Williamson a ‘generational talent’ which is a label reserved for only a select few.

Here is what CBS Sports points out about Williamson after just eight career games.

In the eight games that Williamson has played in this season, he’s put up 20-plus points in six of them. He still has a long journey to go to become a complete basketball player, mainly working on his jump shot, but the way he’s able to use his body to get points in the paint is veteran-level stuff. He’s not super flashy, save for a few jaw-dropping lobs he’ll catch on a nightly basis, but instead, he spends most games in the paint fighting for offensive boards or just straight up out-muscling everyone for some points. If the Pelicans are going to post him up frequently early on then he’ll need a diverse bag of tricks to be truly effective, but right now he’s been able to get by on the sheer force and strength he brings, and it’s been a joy to watch over the past two weeks.

Honestly, the guy is good enough that he’s helped get me interested in basketball again. Awaiting his return, I started watching other teams around the league. Now I have signed up for NBA League Pass so I can catch his games that aren’t nationally televised. I would be lying to you if I said that I wasn’t going to make sure I’m home tonight at some point to flip on some Zion. We need a term for it.

Let’s be honest, he’s making it look easy for a 19-year old. And if you’re not watching him, you might miss one of those moments that don’t come around often. That’s the feeling I get when I am watching him.