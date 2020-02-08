Warriors News: Steve Kerr Says Andrew Wiggins ‘Better Fit’ Then D’Angelo Russell

Thus far, we have barely been able to talk about the semi-blockbuster NBA trade deadline deal between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, this deal involved Andrew Wiggins going to Golden State. Now, head coach Steve Kerr is being very candid about the lack of fit with D’Angelo Russell and his current roster.

Equally important, he talked about the role for Wiggins now and into the future.

Steve Kerr discusses the idea that Andrew Wiggins will slide into a Harrison Barnes-like role for the Warriors: “The difference is Harrison was so physically strong we could play him at the four and he could guard 4s and centers.” pic.twitter.com/ShPBpqDN1y — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2020

First off, Kerr didn’t mix words. Undeniably, he says that Russell was not a great fit from the beginning.

“To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed him. Nobody questioned that. When you already have Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and you add a ball-dominant guard, you can rightfully question the fit. It was one of the reasons the trade rumors started even before the season began. And I think D’Angelo understood that when he signed the contract. And our organization understood that, as well.”

Next, in a pretty lengthy quote; Kerr talks about ‘fit’ and why Wiggins will succeed. Notably, he likes surrounding him with stars and thinks that he will be a great fit in the up-tempo Warriors’ offense.

“I think for most players, this league is about the right fit. There’s some guys who are going to fit no matter what. The very best players in the game, they can go to any team in the league and they’ll fit. But for the vast majority of NBA players, the fit is everything. We feel like the fit here is really good for Andrew. We have a hole at that spot. So there’s a position waiting for him. He’s going to be playing next to three All-Stars at different positions — Draymond [Green], Steph and Klay. Guys who he’ll really enjoy playing with. And he’ll be playing with a group of guys who know how to win. Andrew’s 24 years old; he’s still a very young player. And so I think for him to be next to the guys I just mentioned, guys who have been through everything in this league and can help him along, I think it’s all positive.”

Still, I don’t quite understand why Minnesota was so willing to give up on a young and productive player like Wiggins. Little has been publicly said, but some speculation says they wanted to see more energy out of him.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if Golden State sparked the fire within Wiggins, playing around possible future Hall of Fame talent.