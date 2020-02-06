NBA Trade News: Andrew Wiggins and D’Angelo Russell Traded In Megaswap

Finally, the NBA has it’s major trade. Furthermore it involves the former no. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins will be headed to the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves will receive D’Angelo Russell; as well as a couple nice draft picks.

This news was dealt out by Adrian Wojnarowski himself on Thursday afternoon.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

After a massive twelve-player deal involving Clint Capella earlier in the week, a series of smaller deals followed. Then Wednesday night, Memphis sent Andrew Iguodala to Miami.

It’s hard to believe Wiggins has played in the NBA six years. Still just 24 years old, he’s the player who got the Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love; after being dealt to Minnesota shortly after being selected no. 1 overall.

He’s in the second year of a five year pact, and he’s been productive. Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game thus far in the 2019-2020 season.

As for Russell, he’s been a little more well traveled; which includes stops at both coastlines. Just 23 years old in his own right, he has three years left on the $117 million max contract he signed with Golden State.

Indeed, this was the trade that NBA fans were waiting on; and it will be interesting to see if Wiggins is part of a new nucleus that evolves in Golden State following this down season. He never really took off as the league superstar I hoped. Now, he will have a chance at a fresh start.