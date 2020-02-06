Cavs News: Cleveland Finalizing Trade For Andre Drummond

Perhaps you expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to make a splash today. Until another Woj-bomb dropped on NBA trade deadline day, I did not.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavaliers will be acquiring center Andre Drumond from the Detroit Pistons. While the news comes from a league source, when Woj says it’s going down; well that is why he’s Woj.

You might recall this is not the first time this season that Drummond has been whispered in trade rumors.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Some may wonder why Detroit has been shopping Drummond to begin with. The veteran big man has an opt-out in his contract for next season. Afraid they will lose him for nothing, it makes more sense to work out a deal now and get something in exchange for him.

Furthermore, Drummond has the reputation of a ‘star’; he’s just been buried on some bad Detroit squads. For instance, he led the NBA in rebounding the past three seasons. Still just 26 years old, the big man is averaging a career-best 17.8 points to go with 15.8 boards per game.

Cleveland just added a massive (literally) talent to their lineup, and it should make them more watchable into the near future. That said, one has to wonder if they don’t work out an extension with Drummond beforehand; could he be on the way somewhere else before the deadline is done? We will have to wait and see.

These moves don’t always make sense at the time they go down. But in time, the plan can be seen from afar; mostly.