Pistons News: Detroit Discussing Andre Drummond Trade With Atlanta

Remember when Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons was a monster, pulling down about 15 rebounds a game and scoring near 20 points a night? Indeed, he’s still actually that guy.

Now 26 years old, Drummond is averaging 17.6 points per game, and 15.8 rebounds. He’s one of the most dominating big men in the sport despite playing for the Detroit Pistons.

However, Drummond has a $28 million player option for next year that he is unlikely to exercise. All of this leads towards what Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting on.

Drummond has a $28M player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider possibility of losing him in free agency. Among teams, there's an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline. https://t.co/s4PDchLVWV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020

Notably, the Atlanta Hawks have spoken to the Pistons on a trade that centers around Drummond. While no deal is imminent, Atlanta is now the only team the Pistons are discussing a Drummond trade with. Equally important, there is a belief that Drummond will be moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Obviously he would be one of the more prominent trade targets around the NBA when you look at what he can provide on a nightly basis.

Rather than risk Drummond walking out of town with little compensation, it would be wise for the 12-23 Pistons to consider making a move that allows them pieces to rebuild with.

It’s the sad part of sports – Drummond should be a Piston for life – but he’s a fish that perhaps has outgrown this pond. Now we will see if he goes to a team and city that are ticketed for a playoff or championship run.