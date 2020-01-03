Cowboys Coaching Candidates, NBA Rumors, RIP David Stern, NFL Playoff Picks | GMS Podcast Episode 86

We react to the news that the Cowboys are officially done with Jason Garrett. We break down everything that went wrong during Garrett’s tenure in Dallas and whether Jerry Jones is willing to change in order to hire the right coach. Plus, we break down the 7 odds on favorites to be the next head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowsk, the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are also reportedly interested in the Detroit big man. We break down what a potential Andre Drummond trade would look like and where he likely ends up.

David Stern, the NBA commissioner during the most successful period in league history, passed away at the age of 77. We give you the NBA world’s reactions to David Sterns passing and tell you why he was the greatest commissioner in sports history. Plus, should they changed the Larry O’Brien trophy to the David Stern trophy?

