Mets News: Yoenis Cespedes’ Wild Tale About a Wild Boar Injury

Through the years, baseball has had it’s strange share of injury stories. However, this one might take the cake. Or the bacon.

It’s been a while since New York Met Yoenis Cespedes has been relevant. He played just 81 games in 2017, then 38 in 2018. Finally in 2019, he didn’t play at all. Now Cespedes says that his injury that caused him to miss all of last season was due to a wild boar accident. This report comes from the New York Post.

this is definitely cooler than falling off a horse, which is what all you haters assumed happened https://t.co/k7dqbqTnRH — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 3, 2020

Back in May of 2019, reports surfaced that Cespedes suffered multiple right ankle fractures in what he called a fall that was not baseball-related. Still, the details of the event hadn’t come out prior to Friday.

Here’s what the NY Post says, and it’s involving a wild hog and a hole. Get ready, folks.

Citing multiple sources, Cespedes caught a wild boar in one of several traps he sets up at his ranch to keep the animals away from people. In this case, the boar was taken out of the trap and “either charged toward Cespedes or startled him,” causing him to step into a hole and fracture the ankle.

My goodness.

Remember, Cespedes recently appeared on MLB Network Radio on Sirius stating that he believes he can hit more than 50 home runs in 2020. While that goal is admirable, he should focus on just completing a near-full season first. If Cespedes can avoid the hogs and other wild game, he would be a huge shot in the arm for an already loaded Mets team.