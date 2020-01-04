Patriots News: Tom Brady Discusses What Could Be His Final Game

On Saturday, it could be the last ride. Indeed, the New England Patriots welcome the Tennessee Titans to Gilette Stadium in primetime for what should be a heavyweight fight.

Before anyone laughs, these aren’t the mighty Patriots who started the season 8-0. Right now, the Patriots are struggling to find footing. What’s more, Tom Brady is talking about what could be his final game at Gilette Stadium as a Patriot.

Zach Cox of NESN has more of the quotes from Brady’s Friday press conference.

On this potentially being his last game at Gillette, Brady said: “I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m pretty focused on what I need to do.” https://t.co/dA3FP669in — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2020

Simply put, Brady said he’s focused on the task at hand. This is how you would expect Brady to answer the question. Still, you know it’s crossed his mind.

“I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m pretty focused on what I need to do.”

I don’t need to tell you why this game could be historic. Anyone who has followed football for the past two decades knows well the significance and why you should tune in. The NFL didn’t put this game at 8:00 ET on a Saturday night by accident.

As an aside in this game, Mike Vrabel coaches the Titans. The same Vrabel who, once was a teammate of Brady and played for Bill Belichick. Vrabel’s team has a pass rush. And if history has shown us anything – if you have guys in Brady’s face – you have a shot.

The Patriots are favored by five points, meaning this wouldn’t be an all-time upset or anything. The game should be close, and the Patriots probably won’t roll in normal fashion even if they win. I will definitely make sure to tune in just in case this is Brady’s last time putting on the Patriots uniform.