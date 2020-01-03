in NFL

NFL News: Chase Young Is Headed For The Pros

Generational D-line talent has done all there is to do at the collegiate level

On Friday, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has declared for the NFL Draft. He began on his Instagram account:

“After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter. I’m excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL draft.”

Ian Rapoport announced this on his twitter, with a number of reporters feeling the story.

Here’s what Young has to say as he leaves Ohio State.

“I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all again and see you soon on Sundays. God bless and go Bucks!”

Furthermore, Young should be expected to to go as high as number two or possibly number one if a team like the Cincinnati Bengals falls in love with him.

Still, Joe Burrow is expected to go number one. But it wouldn’t be the first time a team has changed their mind from now and April when the NFL Draft will take place. Without question, Young is a generational talent at the defensive line position.

Written by Clint Evans

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

COMMENTS

0 comments

Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Completes First Full Practice Since Injury