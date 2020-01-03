NFL News: Chase Young Is Headed For The Pros

On Friday, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has declared for the NFL Draft. He began on his Instagram account:

“After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter. I’m excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL draft.”

Ian Rapoport announced this on his twitter, with a number of reporters feeling the story.

#OSU pass-rusher Chase Young has declared for the 2020 Draft. I imagine he’ll be selected fairly high. https://t.co/GpyO3Z1u1A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2020

Here’s what Young has to say as he leaves Ohio State.

“I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all again and see you soon on Sundays. God bless and go Bucks!”

Furthermore, Young should be expected to to go as high as number two or possibly number one if a team like the Cincinnati Bengals falls in love with him.

Still, Joe Burrow is expected to go number one. But it wouldn’t be the first time a team has changed their mind from now and April when the NFL Draft will take place. Without question, Young is a generational talent at the defensive line position.