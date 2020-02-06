in NBA

NBA Trade Deadline News: Several Trades Made Including Andre Iguodala

Woj Bombs a plenty

Honestly, in regards to the NBA trade deadline; you can try following all the beat writers on twitter. Or perhaps you can follow the one guy to most effectively and accurately track the transactions.

Of course that guy is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN or @wojespn – and last night he dropped a ‘Woj Bomb’ fans effectively call it.

Early on Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies traded Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in the wake of the JA Morant drama; Google that. Here’s Iguodala talking about joining his new team.

The Grizzlies received Justise Winslow, Doin Waiters, and James Johnson for Iguodala, Jaw Crowder, and Solomon Hill.  Both Memphis and Miami are in the thick of playoff contention as the All-Star break closes in.

Aside from that, there’s a few other trades that will adjust your NBA2k20 rosters. Here they are from the man himself.

Certainly Miami has been active, and Gallinari going to that squad makes them a dangerous threat in the East.

The actual deadline is not until later today. Therefore, any other big trade that goes down like the Clint Capela trade two nights ago, we will be sure to report details on.

Thus far, the trade deadline has lacked that monster deal; and it appears it could pass without anything super substantial. Then again, the biggest deals are the ones we don’t hear about until they break, especially in the NBA.

Written by Clint Evans

