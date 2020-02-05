It’s official: Mookie Betts and David Price are Dodgers! We break down the blockbuster trade that sent one of baseball’s biggest stars to Los Angeles. We tell you why the trade pushes the Dodgers over the top in the National League and why it’s time for Dodgers fans to apologize to Andrew Friedman. Plus, Will Mookie Betts sign long term in Los Angeles?

We break down the 12 player, 4-team blockbuster trade that sent Clint Capella to the Atlanta Hawks and Robert Covington to the Rockets! We grade the trade for each team and break down all the latest NBA rumors. Plus, the Rockets are reportedly closing in on an Eastern Conference center.

Breaking news: Andre Iguodala is headed to the Miami Heat! We grade the trade and tell you why Pat Riley believes these Heat can come out of the East. Plus, we discuss which teams need to make a big splash at the NBA trade deadline.

