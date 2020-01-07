Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Posts Another Triple Double

Without question, it’s been too long since we have written about the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic. Now, he’s got 11 triple doubles in his career before the age of 22. By comparison, Lebron James is second in NBA history with that statistic; and James had five.

Here’s a highlight clip from Doncic’s latest output against the Chicago Bulls. Moreover, he had 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 118-110 win.

Currently the Mavericks are 23-13 on the season in the thick of the playoff hunt. Of course this puts Doncic in the thick of the MVP conversation, along with having a lot of nights like this one.

While asked if he likes to talk about stats and things like a triple double, Doncic acted like it was no big deal.

“I don’t mind, but [it’s] just stats. I think every game is another stat,” Doncic said, referring to frequent notes on the rare historical company he joins statistically. “For me, all I would say is it’s more important to get a win.”

The Luka hype is absolutely real. There are many people out there who hear the name a lot and perhaps haven’t tuned in or focused their attention on Doncic to this point. If you’re reading this, he’s a league changing talent.

While it would be nice to say he’s the second coming of Larry Bird or any other player from history’s past, he’s his own type of player. The truth is, we have never seen a Doncic before; he’s still defining what he is. If this continues, he will be one of the biggest stars and impact players the sport has ever seen. Hopefully Dallas can get into the playoffs in a few months so people can see him on the national stage.